Kiku Sharda Condoles 'Angrezi Medium' Co-star Irrfan Khan's Death

The untimely death of Irrfan Khan at the age of 53, has shaken the entire film industry. Irrfan Khan was one of the legendary actors of Bollywood. The actor has broken many stereotypes and kept moving forward to not just make his name in Bollywood but also across the globe.

Bollywood has gone through irreparable loss with the untimely death of Irrfan Khan at the age of 53 on April 29, after his battle with colon infection amid a larger battle with Cancer. The actor had been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai earlier on April 28. He had been battling with a rare type of neuroendocrine tumor since 2018 which had significantly compromised his health.

Kiku Sharda shares stills with Irrfan Khan from Angrezi Medium

Irrespective of his ill-health, Irrfan Khan acted in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium, his last film, along with actors Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Kiku Sharda, and others. On the news of his sudden demise shook his co-actor Kiku, who played the role of Gajju, called it an honor of working with the star. He also expressed his shock and condolences through his post on Instagram.

The comedian and actor shared a series of stills from the film on his Instagram page where he can be seen smiling and sharing a great bond with Irrfan. In the post, the actor spoke about the honor of working, knowing, and meeting a great actor who does everything so effortlessly. Kiku also expressed his wish to grasp more things out from the star in terms of life and act.

His team announced the news with a statement from him:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

