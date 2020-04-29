Hrithik Roshan Condoles Irrfan Khan's Death, Says 'I Will Miss You'

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan called Irrfan Khan 'a rare human being' after the talent powerhouse breathed his last at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on April 29. Taking to Twitter, Hrithik said that he just had a “couple of conversations” with Irrfan but had a tear in his eyes while writing the message.

I had not more than a couple of conversations with you Irfan but I have a tear in my eye as I type this .You were a rare human being. I will miss you. Thank you for showing me what being authentic truly means. RIP. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 29, 2020

Outpouring of grief

The untimely demise of Irrfan Khan has caused an outpouring of grief and Bollywood celebrities are extending their condolences to the actor’s family. Irrfan had announced in 2018 that he was suffering from neuroendocrine tumour, a type of cancer. He was under treatment in the UK before his return to India last year.

Irrfan had shot to fame with Mira Nair’s Academy-nominated Salaam Bombay in 1988. The turning points in his career, however, were the critically acclaimed roles in Haasil and Maqbool at the start of the millennium. Irrfan Khan had won the National Award for his work for Paan Singh Tomar. He was known for his numerous other acclaimed works in films like Haasil, Maqbool, The Namesake, The Lunchbox, Talwar, Piku and Hindi Medium that fetched him numerous awards.

