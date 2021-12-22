Kim Kardashian 'amazed' By Kanye West's Public Plea About Getting Back Together: Report

On one hand where Kim Kardashian is sure about closing her chapter with Kanye West, on the other, Kanye wants Kim to get back to him. In an exclusive revelation in the US Weekly, Kim stated that she was surprised by West's comments about wanting to get back together.

The famous TV star Kim Kardashian has already initiated to terminate her marriage with rapper Kanye West. Recently, Kardashian claimed that no counselling can now repair their relationship. According to a report by People, she has filed documents to move forward with her divorce, requesting to be declared legally single whilst keeping the custody of their children and property matters away from the divorce suit. Recently, a source close to US Weekly stated that Kim knows that Kanye is a good person and she respects him but she is shocked to know that Kanye is wanting to get back together.

Kim, who owns the popular shapewear brand 'Skims', cited in her documents that she had been filing for Dissolution of Marriage since February 2021, attempting to settle this matter. The reality TV star's counsel has reached out to [West] and his counsel many times to move the case forward to a speedy solution. Kim states, "But, Kanye West has been non-responsive,". The documents further added, "The parties’ marriage has irremediably broken down. [Kardashian] no longer desires to be married to [West]. There are no reasons for not granting a motion to terminate marital status in this case."

Kim Kardashian's legal move came shortly after Kanye changed the lyrics of his hit song Runaway during a Los Angeles concert, citing, "I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly." After the rapper publically declared it, he raised several eyebrows. West also shared a throwback picture of him kissing Kim, tagging his wife in the Instagram story. The pair tied the knot in 2014 and share four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Earlier this month, Kim requested to be declared legally single.

