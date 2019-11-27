Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Thinks She Should Be Dressing Less Boldly

Kim Kardashian is a popular American businesswoman and reality star. A mother of four, she is known for her good looks and charming personality. Kim K, who is married to rapper Kanye West, recently revealed her perspective towards fashion and style. The reality star, who is infamously known as a sex symbol, revealed that there have been some alterations regarding her fashion choices.

Kim K on dressing less revealing clothes

In an interview with a popular entertainment portal, the model said that she has had an "awakening". She realised that she could not even scroll through Instagram in front of her kids without full nudity coming up on her feed often. She further added that she feels her contribution to this trend cannot be overlooked. The model revealed that one of her most iconic covers was the Paper Magazine one when she was all oiled up and ripping her dress off.

Also read: Kim Kardashian West Shares Unique Way Of Savouring M&M's Chocolates

Kim also revealed that the Paris robbery has also affected her life greatly and she was triggered by it. She said that she sees things that she brought upon herself, the biggest being the robbery. She also opined now that she is a mother her focus is less on material things and more on creating a better future.

The fashion diva is known for setting the bar high. From her OOTDs to her peculiar yet charming looks at the Met Gala, the model is known to give people some major fashion goals. However, personal experiences and incidents have changed her outlook on fashion and style. Kim revealed that she thought that once she got robbed it took something out of her in the best way. All the things that really mattered to her then deeply—how many bags she had, what car she drove—do not matter to her anymore. She still likes all that stuff, but it doesn't matter. It could go away. For so long, people have tried to partner her with things. This was the first time she thought that she wanted to do something different, like go to a law school and help people.

Also read: Kim Kardashian Teams Up With Family To Help Needy For Thanksgiving

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.