Kim Kardashian Teams Up With Family To Help Needy For Thanksgiving

On the occasion of Thanksgiving, Kim Kardashian along with her family extended her help to those in need. She along with her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian decided to visit a food bank and contributed some help. On November 23, the family of Kardashian paid a visit to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, which helps in fighting hunger by providing food to those in need.

Kris posted on her Instagram handle about the deed on the occasion of Thanksgiving which captioned, "On Saturday, we held an event at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to celebrate this special week and to hand out food for Thanksgiving meals.” She posted a collage of vibrant pictures with all the family members and the members of the Regional Food Bank together providing fruits and food to the people.

The pictures posted on Instagram send across a positive message to all the fans of Kardashian with people smiling. Kris Jenner further wrote, “As we head into the holiday season, it’s a reminder to be thankful for all of our blessings and I’m so grateful. It’s important to me and my family to give back. Everyone can get involved by checking out your local food banks and lending support!”.

Kim Kardashian's candy hack

Kim Kardashian is unarguably one of the most loved and adored celebrities of this decade. The popular star recently shared a candy hack regarding the best ways to eat M&Ms to one of her fans on Twitter.

Put them on a plate then in the microwave for 30 seconds and it will change your life! Melted on the inside and crunch on the outside https://t.co/B0hOQHzfQe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 24, 2019

On Sunday, November 24, netizens reportedly hailed Kim Kardashian as the 'Queen of M&M'. Because she advised all her fans a new way to consume sugary candy, M&M. According to Kim Kardashian, one should melt the M&M candies for 30 seconds in the microwave and then consume it.

This is how you eat M&M’s! Microwave them for 30 seconds then enjoy the melted magic! pic.twitter.com/hkaK6vaaaN — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 24, 2019

