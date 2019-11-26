Kim Kardashian West Shares Unique Way Of Savouring M&M's Chocolates

American celebrity Kim Kardashian has recently shared a unique way of eating one of the most favorite chocolates, M&M's. The star has revealed her secret way of eating the chocolates in a video that has gone viral. Netizens all over are trying the trick and tagging along with their experience with Kim's video. The 39-year-old is seen holding M&M's and instructing how to eat them as she does. In the video, Kim is heard saying: "Put them on a plate, then in the microwave for 30 seconds, and it will change your life! Melted on the inside and crunchy on the outside". Just after the chocolate is microwaved, Kim says: "I'm back at it, I love it when they crack." "They're just warm and gushy on the inside if you put them in the microwave for 30 seconds," she explains. "The goal is to be warm and melty on the inside but crunchy on the outside. This is my secret of life, you guys. It's so satisfying in your mouth - please try it, someone, we'll start a chat about this, " the actress concludes. Take a look at the video.

This is how you eat M&M’s! Microwave them for 30 seconds then enjoy the melted magic! pic.twitter.com/hkaK6vaaaN — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 24, 2019

Netizens try Kim's trick

After trying Kim's way of eating M&M's, a twitter user said: "Kim you are a culinary genius". Similarly, a second user said: "Kim taught us how to eat M&M's, Kourtney taught us how to eat Kit Kats and Khloé taught us how to stack Oreos in jars. The holy trinity of teaching us how to eat/store snacks". A third joined saying: "THIS IS THE BEST TRICK EVER GUYS! I did it last week and it was so so good". While there were those who called her the queen of M&M's, there were also a couple of people who complained that the trick destroyed their microwave. Take a look at the epic trials, successes, and failures.

so Kim we tried it and this happened 🙃 @jessicamarsters pic.twitter.com/WhYp4eGihE — ɥɐɹɹıson sɔɥoɟıǝld🥵✌🏼 (@harrisons_16) November 24, 2019

