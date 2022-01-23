Kim Sharma Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday With Beau Leander Paes In Bahamas; See Pics

Kim Sharma rang in her 42nd birthday in the presence of longtime beau Leander Paes in the Bahamas, glimpses from which look every bit gorgeous. Sharing pictures from her sunny day at the beach, Kim mentioned that she had the 'best day' with her 'best person' in paradise and tagged Leander.

The tennis player also wished his ladylove with a string of adorable pictures on social media, as they gazed into each other's eyes. He wrote, "Happy Birthday my darling @kimsharmaofficial." The duo made their relationship official in September last year, and often treat fans with their heartwarming glimpses.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, January 23, the Mohabbatein actor shared two pictures from her Bahamas vacation as she posed for the camera in floral beachwear along with a cute cap. In the caption, she wrote, "Mood for 2022. Best day with my best person in paradise. This year could just be the best so far ! Happy birthday to me ! #42 @leanderpaes." Take a look.

Her post not only received love and adulation from fans but also celebrities like Dino Morea, Suneil Shetty, Preeti Jhangiani among others. While Suneil commented "Happy Birthday kim," Dino wrote, "happy happy happy birthday kim. loads of love and happiness to you." Preeti also complimented Kim for her pictures and wrote, "Happy birthday" and Leander dropped a comment calling her "queen."

Leander posted dreamy pictures with his ladylove and wrote, "Happy Birthday my darling @kimsharmaofficial. My wish for you is a year as Magical as you." To his sweet gesture, Kim responded "Hama vibes forever Paddy."

Earlier this month, Kim and Leander shared a sneak peek of their 'Disney day' as they visited the Magic Kingdom in Florida recently. Right from enjoying ice cream together, watching a train ride of some of the characters to blowing bubbles, the duo shared seemed to have a gala time together.

Starting her journey with the year 2000 film Mohabbatein, Kim has starred in numerous films like Fida, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Nehlle Pe Dehlla among others.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @LEANDERPAES)