Kim Sharma Thanked Dino Morea For Her Outdoor Gyming Experience

Mohabbatein actor Kim Sharma was in the news recently for an Instagram post that she shared. After the country started to observe partial shutdown, many celebrities have switched to different means to continue working out and staying fit. While actors like Katrina advocated workout from home, Kim Sharma is seen enjoying working out in her outdoor gym. See her Instagram post.

Kim Sharma thanks Dino Morea

Kim Sharma recently shared an Instagram post, thanking her friend Dino Morea for "hooking her up" with an outdoor gym. She is seen having fun working out on heightened monkey bars. She captioned the post thanking Dino Morea and Vikrant More for this outdoor gym access. Amidst the Coronavirus scare in the country, places like gyms and theatres where the infection transmission could occur at a high extent have been completely shut till March 31.

The 40-year-old actor can be seen enjoying her outdoor activity time completely. Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Fida actor had also shared a throwback picture with her Mohobbatein costar Preeti Jhangiani during their time in Bangkok.

Actor Kim Sharma is known for her movies like Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlla, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, and Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana. The actor was married to business tycoon Ali Punjani before separating from her husband in 2016. Ali Punjani is based in Mombassa, Kenya, and was apparently admitted to a hospital in India in 2019 for health issues. Kim Sharma often posts pictures with her Bollywood friends like Dino Morea and Amrita Arora.

