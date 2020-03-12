Kim Sharma Posts A Throwback To The Time When "Corona" Had A Different Meaning

Kim Sharma is popular for her role as Sanjana Kewalya in the 2000 released film Mohabbatein. The Coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak has stunned everyone as they are argued to stay safe and spend time indoors. Kim’s recent post has shown the time when corona meant something else. Read to know more.

Kim Sharma’s throwback Corona post

Kim Sharma has more than 500k followers on her official Instagram handle. Recently, the actor posted a throwback photo from her trip to Bangkok with Preeti Jhangiani. In the captioned, she mentioned that during the time corona meant something else and they were carefree. Preeti Jhangiani also commented on her post saying that the night outs meant beach clothes and no makeup, along with a dancing emoji. She even got a reply from Kim Sharma. Take a look at the post and comment.

Kim Sharma has worked in more than 10 films in the industry. Her films include Fida; Tom, Dick, and Harry; Chhodon Naa Yaar; and Magadheera (in a special appearance). Currently, she is not working in the film industry but is still popular on social media.

Kim Sharma's posts is the latest addition to the list of celebrities who reacted to the Coronavirus outbreak. Earlier stars like Salman Khan and others posted about it and urged them to stay safe. The COVID-19 has affected several events and movie releases, the recent being the movie No Time to Die which has been postponed as a precaution measure, as per reports.

