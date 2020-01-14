Kirron Kher Clarifies Her Birthday Is Not On January 14 After Fans Send Her Wishes

Actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher took to her Twitter handle on Tuesday to clarify that her birthday is not on January 14 but on June 14. She wrote: "I want to tell you all my loved ones, friends and colleagues that my birthday is not on 14 January but on 14 June. All of you have to send me the best wishes again on June 14 (note down) Thank you very much to those who sent me birthday wishes today."

Fans couldn't stop laughing reading her message and many dropped the 'laughing out loud' emoji. One user wrote: "कोई बात नहीं mam advance wishes हैं, Yaani 14 june ko dubara se party milegi." While another said, "दीदी अब जियो हज़ारों साल हम आपको जून में भी शुभकामना देंगे" [sic].

आप सभी प्रियजनों, मित्रों, साथियों को मैं बताना चाहती हूँ कि मेरा जन्मदिन 14 जनवरी को नहीं 14 जून को होता है। आप सभी को मुझे दोबारा से 14 जून को शुभकामनाएं भेजनी होंगी (नोट कर लें)😄 जिन्होंने आज मुझे जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं भेजीं हैं उनका भी बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद 🙏🏻 — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) January 14, 2020

Kirron Kher's 2019 birthday

Kirron Kher's husband and actor Anupam Kher wished her in the sweetest possible way. Clubbed with recent ones, Anupam dug out an adorable throwback picture of their family and penned a heartfelt birthday message. "Happy birthday to a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother and people's person. Dearest KirronKherBJP!! May God give you all the happiness and peace in the world. Love and prayers always," he wrote alongside the pictures.

Dearest Kirron!!! Happy 34th wedding anniversary!! Bahut lamba waqt zindagi ka saath mei tay kiya hai humne. 34 saal guzar gaye lekin lagta hai Jaise kal ki he baat hai. I have loved the lived quality of our lives together. सालगिरह मुबारक।😍 @KirronKherBJP #Pushkar #Dulari #Raju pic.twitter.com/NHKzXZpdW5 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 26, 2019

