Kirron Kher's Best Movies And Most Loved Performances In Bollywood; See List

Kirron Kher is an Indian theatre, film, and television actor. She has won two National Film Awards including one for Best Actor in the female category. Kirron Kher made her debut in 1983 in the Punjabi feature film, Aasra Pyar Da. She is popular among Bollywood fans for her comic roles. Here is a list of her best roles in Bollywood movies.

Read | Sonakshi Sinha The Most Tweeted Celeb In 2019, Beats Anushka Sharma And Alia Bhatt

Devdas

In 2002, Kirron Kher appeared in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Devdas. Devdas was a multi-starrer film based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel of the same name. The movie starred Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles. Kirron Kher portrayed the role of Aishwarya Rai’s mother. She portrayed a very strong, confident woman who was a caring and loving mother. Kirron Kher received IIFA Best Supporting Female Actor award for this movie.

Read | Best Moments Of Salman Khan From Talk Shows That Prove He Is The Most Entertaining Actor

Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti, directed by Rakeyesh Omprakash Mehra, was a multi-starrer film in which Kirron Kher played a supporting role. The story is on the lines of a biopic and tells the story of Bhagat Singh and other revolutionaries in those times. The story is a comparison between the freedom struggle against Britishers and the struggle of youth against corrupt politicians. Kirron Kher received the Star Screen Award for Best Supporting Actor award for her role in this movie.

Dostana

Dostana was an Indian romantic comedy film directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The movie stars Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, and John Abraham along with Kirron Kher in the supporting cast. The story is about two men who pretend to be a gay couple to be able to rent an apartment. Kirron Kher plays the role of the mother of Sameer Kapoor in the movie. She was well received by the audience for her comic performance.

Read | Chhapaak: Anupam Kher Proud Of Student Deepika Padukone As He Shares Actress' Unseen Pic

Veer-Zaara

Veer Zaara is an Indian romantic drama film directed by Yash Chopra. It is a cross border love story between two youngsters. The movie shows the two lovers making huge sacrifices for each other for the sake of love. Kirron Kher played a pivotal role in the movie and received critical acclaim.

Read | Kirron Kher 'finally' Read Husband Anupam Kher's Book & 'loved It'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.