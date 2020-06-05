Kirti Kulhari Opines Cyclone, Pandemic And Locust Attack Are 'nature’s Way Of Balancing'

On the occasion of World Environment day, Kirti Kulhari spoke to a leading news daily about nature and said that it holds the capacity to destroy everything. Speaking about the same, Kirti Kulhari remarked that the cyclone, the pandemic and the locust attack is nature’s way of resetting and balancing things. Kirti further remarked that everything in existence is because of nature and one should recognise it in small and big ways.

Speaking about human’s toxic intervention in nature, Kirti remarked that she can see the bigger picture and remarked it is nature’s way of waking humans up to the abuse and exploitation of the earth. Adding to the same, the actor said that she believes natural calamities are lessons to humility which proves that humans are not bigger than nature and asserted that unless a change is put into force, humanity will keep facing such problems. Kirti Kulhari stated that respecting anything, including nature, is all about having an attitude of gratitude.

Kirti Kulhari recently made it to the news when the actor spoke about the coronavirus crisis in the country and remarked that the uncertainty in the air is getting to people. Adding to the same, Kirti also spoke about how people think that things are under their control and remarked that people should learn from the situation and move on.

Speaking about her quarantine experiences, Kirti admitted that she feels overwhelmed at times and misses her social life. Adding to the same, Kirti Kulhari confessed that she misses shooting for films.

Kirti's last outing

Kirti Kulhari was last seen in Four More Shots Please 2 that released on Amazon Prime on April 17. The show has received a thunderous response from fans for highlighting controversial subjects like bisexuality, single-motherhood, and women empowerment. Starring Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J in the leading roles, the series follows the lives of four female friends from different walks of life, as they deal with romance, work-life conflicts, ambitions, and anxieties of modern life.

In the show, Kirti plays the role of a single mother who tries to get her life back on-track post-pregnancy while aiming for a perfect balance between her personal and professional life. Even though Kirti Kulhari’s character in Four More Shots Please is shown extremely successful, there are times when her character, Anjana Menon faces turmoil in personal life.

