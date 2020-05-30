Kirti Kulhari's Net Worth Is On The Rise As 'Four More Shots Please 3' Gets A Green Light

Kirti Kulhari made her acting debut with an Odia film, Dharini, in 2002. After Dharini, she went on to do a slew of movies in Hindi cinema, impressing fans with her acting prowess. As of now, Kirti Kulhari is winning hearts with her impeccable acting in the web show, Four More Shots Season 2. Here's a look at Kirti Kulhari's net worth in 2020.

Kirti Kulhari's net worth in 2020

As per reports, Kirti Kulhari's net worth is estimated to be somewhere around Rs 3.83 crore. ($0.5 Million) Kirti Kulhari's net worth is also apprehensive of her brand endorsements. She was the face of a beauty brand for a duration of two years, and also appeared in many television advertisements.

Kirti bagged many praises for her role in, Khichdi: The Movie in 2010. Ever since then, the actor has carved a niche for herself in the industry.

After Khichdi: The Movie, Kirti Kulhari starred in Bejoy Nambiar's Shaitan, opposite Kalki Koechlin. Her 2013 movie- Sooper Se Ooper, opposite Tinnu Anand and Mahesh Balraj churned moderate numbers at the box office. Kulhari saw a rocket rise in her career after she starred in Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink, which was critically acclaimed.

After Pink, Kirti Kulhari's net worth reportedly saw an upsurge as she appeared in back to back movies like Blackmail with late legendary actor Irrfan Khan, Mission Mangal and Uri: The Surgical Strike. Post that, Kirti Kulhari was roped in for the web show, Four More Shots Please!. Kirti's performance in the Netflix series, Bard Of Blood also received a trail of praises from fans.

Kirti Kulhari's upcoming projects

The Girl On The Train is a thriller novel by author Paula Hawkins. The book was adapted into an American film in the year 2016. The Girl On The Train will also be reportedly adapted into a Bollywood film with the same title. The film will feature Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kirti Kulhari in the pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, after the magnanimous success of Four More Shots Please season 1 and 2, Four More Shots Please 3 is also announced by the makers of the show. Four More Shots Please 3 is receiving a lot of excitement from fans. However, there is no official news about the Four More Shots Please 3 release date.

As per current updates, Kirti is making headlines as she turns a year older today, May 30. The internet has been blazing with fans outpouring sweet wishes for the actor. Kirti Kulhari also shared a video in which she thanked her fans.

