Kirti Kulhari Sings 'Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo' By Farida Khanum Amid Lockdown; Watch Video

'Pink' actor Kirti Kulhari took to her Instagram handle to share a video singing Farida Khanum's popular ghazal — 'Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo'. Urging people to stay at home, and also telling herself that 'stay indoors', Kirti thought this song was perfect for the situation.

Kirti recently spoke about 'keeping things simple' as the nation fights the battle against Coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing a picture of basic 'Roti, Bhindi' as her meal, Kirti wrote, "It’s something I have been striving to achieve for a while... And am surely getting better at it... It’s an attitude which is not limited to one area, situation or person... And like everything else, it comes with practice and time... If u think about it, it should be the most easy to #keepitsimple but unfortunately it’s not, for most of us... And who is to blame We..." [sic]

Kirti's last outing

Four More Shots Please 2 released on Amazon Prime on April 17 and has received a thunderous response from fans for highlighting controversial subjects like bisexuality, single-motherhood and women empowerment. Starring Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J in the leading roles, the series follows the lives of four female friends from different walks of life, as they deal with romance, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties in modern-day India.

In the show, Kirti Kulhari plays the role of a single mother, who tries to get her life back on-track post-pregnancy, by maintaining a perfect balance between her personal and professional life. Even though Kirti Kulhari’s character in Four More Shots Please is shown extremely successful, there are times when her character, Anjana Menon faces turmoil in personal life.

