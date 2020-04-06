Kirti Kulhari Recalls How She Rushed To Be With Her Parents In Chandigarh Amid COVID-19

Kirti Kulhari who is currently in Chandigarh with her parents recalled how she rushed to be with them when she understood the gravity of the situation. In an interview, the 34-year-old actor shared that only after her sister, who is a doctor in the Indian Army told her about the severity of the pandemic.

Kirti revealed that her sister and brother-in-law are both doctors and in the beginning, they didn't take many things seriously. In fact, when Kirti and her husband were planning to visit her parents in Chandigarh, her sister stopped them.

The 'Pink' actor revealed that the family is worried about them but they are following all the safety protocols. Talking about her lockdown time, Kirti said she is occupied with activities at home like cooking or sharing skincare tips.

Meanwhile, responding to PM Modi's clarion call, Kirti Kulhari lit diyas to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus.

COVID-19 scare in Punjab

Punjab has to date witnessed 53 COVID-19 positive cases and 5 deaths with the worst affected being the Mohali district. The Jagatpura area has been totally sealed off, with mass sampling being done there and in the Nayagaon area, both located on the periphery of Chandigarh. Adding to that, the Tablighi Jamaat's congregation's scare has also reached Chandigarh after five people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the city after attending the event in Nizamuddin, Delhi.

No fresh case of coronavirus was reported in Chandigarh on Saturday, officials said. The total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 18 in the Union Territory. According to a media bulletin, three coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals.

