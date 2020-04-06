Coronavirus: NHS Doctor Reveals Why You Shouldn't Wear Gloves Through TikTok Video

An NHS doctor used TikTok to raise awareness around the novel coronavirus and revealed why gloves are not useful to protect yourself from the pandemic. Dr Karan Ragarajan, an NHS surgeon, took to TikTok to create a video to show how wearing gloves could further jeopardize the fight against COVID-19.

In the video, Dr Rangarajan urged not to wear gloves while going out saying the gloves accumulate germs because you are not washing your hands.

"You’ve got your gloves, you’re at the supermarket, you’re touching things – there you go…germs,” said the British doctor.

"You keep touching more things throughout the same day with these same gloves, germs everywhere. You’re accumulating germs,” he added.

Rangarajan reminded that a person will be touching the steering wheel with the same pair of gloves spreading the germs all over and one might touch his/her face accidentally transferring the germs to the body. He also warned that someone might actually be the glove itself while changing it. Rangarajan urged everyone to just wash their hands frequently and stay safe.

The video has garnered more than 360,000 views and 22,000 likes on TikTok so far. Dr Rangarajan frequently posts videos related to coronavirus and has more than 85k followers on the video-sharing app.

NHS overwhelmed

Britain has been witnessing a huge spike in the coronavirus cases and has become of the worst-hit countries around the world with over 47,000 cases of coronavirus and 4,934 deaths due to the infection. The COVID-19 outbreak has spiralled out in Britain and the NHS workers are bearing the brunt of resource crunch.

After severe backlash over the response of COVID-19, the government announced that NHS will carry out 100,000 tests for coronavirus every day by the end of the month. In the new range of measures to combat the crisis, the Prime Minister’s Office said that the government has a new 5-point plan to improve testing of coronavirus

