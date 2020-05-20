Kirti Kulhari Admits Being 'overwhelmed' At Times; Says 'consumerism Has Taken Over Us'

Kirti Kulhari, who last graced the screens with the much-acclaimed web series Four More Shots Please 2, recently spoke about the Coronavirus situation in the country and remarked that the uncertainty in the air is getting to people. Adding to the same, Kirti Kulhari also spoke about how people think that things are under their control and remarked that people should learn from the situation and move on.

Speaking about her quarantine experiences, Kirti Kulhari admitted that she feels overwhelmed at times and misses out on being by herself. Adding to the same, Kirti Kulhari confessed that she misses shooting for films. Talking about the post lockdown period, Kirti Kulhari revealed that people will be now overly cautious and panicky, considering the whole corona situation. Furthermore, Kirti added that it will be a strange atmosphere for actors, as they will have to take extra precautions. Kirti also added that she is a person who will do what needs to be done and not really get worked up about it.

Kirti's last outing

Four More Shots Please 2 released on Amazon Prime on April 17 and has received a thunderous response from fans for highlighting controversial subjects like bisexuality, single-motherhood and women empowerment. Starring Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J in the leading roles, the series follows the lives of four female friends from different walks of life, as they deal with romance, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties in modern-day India.

In the show, Kirti Kulhari plays the role of a single mother, who tries to get her life back on-track post-pregnancy, by maintaining a perfect balance between her personal and professional life. Even though Kirti Kulhari’s character in Four More Shots Please is shown extremely successful, there are times when her character, Anjana Menon faces turmoil in personal life.

Coronavirus pandemic in India:

With more than 1,06,750 positive Coronavirus cases, India remains a COVID-19 hotbed in Asia, followed by China. Mumbai city of Maharashtra remains the worst-affected region in the country with more than 22,700 cases, followed by Ahmedabad and Delhi, which have reported nearly 8,900 and 10,500 cases respectively. As per fresh reports presented by the news publications, more than 3,300 people have died due to COVID-19 in the country

