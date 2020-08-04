Kishore Kumar Birth Anniversary: Here Are The Best Onscreen Pairings Of The Actor

Kishore Kumar was one of the finest actors and singers. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, here’s a list of Kishore Kumar’s on-screen pairings that prove Kishore Kumar was a versatile actor and the undisputed king of romantic comedy.

Kishore Kumar with Kumkum

Kishore Kumar worked with Kumkum in various movies in the late 50s and the 60s. Their pairing can be seen in the films like Shreeman Funtoosh (1965), Bhagam Bhag (1956), Krorepati (1961), Mr X in Bombay (1964), Naya Andaz (1956), and Haye Mera Dil (1968). Many of their movies were super hit at the box-office and are still remembered.

Kishore Kumar with Madhubala

Kishore Kumar and his wife Madhubala were considered as one of the most loved couples. The duo was seen in many movies like Half Ticket (1962), Jhumroo (1961), Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958), Dhake Ki Malmal (1956), Mehlon Ke Khwab (1960), to name a few. Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi released at the peak of Kishore's popularity as an actor. His on-screen pairing with Madhubala made many of his films popular among fans.

Kishore Kumar with Mala Sinha

Mala Sinha’s pairing with Kishore Kumar was considered as one of the best of all times. The duo showed their amazing on-screen chemistry in films like Bewaqoof (1960), Jaalsaaz (1959), Lukochuri (1958), Paisa Hi Paisa (1956), Bombay Ka Chor (1962) and Chandan (1958). Apart from Hindi films, the duo also starred in Bengali movies.

Kishore Kumar with Nutan

Nutan was considered as one of the successful leading ladies in the Hindi film industry. She also worked with Kishore Kumar in a few films which were immensely loved by people and are remembered till date. Their movies include Dilli Ka Thug (1958), Chandan (1958) and Kabhi Andhera Kabhi Ujala (1958). Interestingly, all the three films released in the same year and received much appreciation from critics.

Kishore Kumar with Vyjayanthimala

Kishore Kumar and Vyjayanthimala shared screen space in films like Aasha (1957), New Delhi (1956), Pehli Jhalak (1955), Rungoli (1962) and Ladki (1953). Decades before 2 States came out, ‘New Delhi’ featuring Kishore Kumar and Vyjayanthimala made a mark in the audience’s heart by playing on the North and South Indian cultural divide. This film also made them the most loved on-screen pair.

(All Image Credits: Stills From The Movies)

