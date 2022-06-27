KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty Jet Off To Germany For Cricketer's Surgery; Watch

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's social media PDA and frequent outings with each other have almost confirmed their relationship. From Athiya joining Rahul for his cricket series to the duo sharing mushy posts on each other's birthday, the couple's love life is no longer a secret from fans.

Rahul and Athiya are often spotted going out together with each other on vacations. However, this time the two were snapped at the Mumbai International Airport as the lovebirds were heading to Germany for KL Rahul's surgery.

KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty spotted at the airport

Over the past few months, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have dropped hints about things becoming serious between them. Athiya leaves no stones unturned in supporting her boyfriend whether it's his cricket match or some other event. She has always stood beside Rahul in his thick and thin. Yet again, the duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport as both of them left the city for the cricketer's surgery. Glimpses of them heading to Germany from Mumbai's airport are doing rounds on the internet.

In the video, Athiya was seen wearing a white crop top which she paired with a purple jacket. The cricketer on the other hand sported a black graphic T-shirt, and beige pants as he carried an oversized black Prada bag in his hand while entering the airport. To note, Athiya and Rahul did not enter the airport together nor did they pose for the paps.

Take a look at the video:

More about KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding

After a whirlwind romance for about three years, Athiya and Rahul are reportedly all set to take their relationship a step further. Reports of the duo tying knot this year are currently doing rounds on social media. As per various media reports, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul might tie the knot soon in December. Reportedly, Athiya's father Suniel Shetty has already commenced the preparations for the same. Moreover, it is speculated that couples will seal the deal in a winter wedding as per South Indian traditions. However, both Athiya, as well as Rahul, has neither denied nor confirmed the wedding rumour.

Image: Instagram@varindertchawla