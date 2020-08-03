Koena Mitra Shocked At Mumbai Cops' Deletion Of Disha Salian's Folder Amid Sushant Probe

Bollywood actor Koena Mitra has appealed to India's Prime Minister, President and Home Minister about the safety of citizens amid the latest developments in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case investigation by Mumbai and Bihar Police officials.

Mitra has reacted to reports of Mumbai Police's alleged "mishap" wherein they 'mistakenly deleted' the folder with details of Sushant's ex-manager Disha Salian's suicide case. On Sunday, Bihar Police sources revealed that police officers at Malvani Police station in Malad denied access to information collected in Salian's case claiming that the folder was inadvertently deleted from their laptop.

The Bihar police officials in Mumbai had sought details of the death of celebrity manager Disha Salian, who fell from a high-rise in Malad on June 9, five days before Sushant passed away. As they reached the Malwani police station in Malad, they were reportedly told that they had accidentally deleted the file of the case details. On Saturday, veteran actor Simi Garewal also stated that Disha's death should also be investigated, as she felt it will help reveal the ‘truth’ of Sushant’s death.

Simi wrote, "#DishaSalian death must be investigated. Why was it ignored?? It will reveal the truth of the conspiracy linked to the murder of #SSR. #CBIforShushant MUST investigate. We demand the truth. We can’t be stopped now." [sic]

The complaint filed by Sushant's father KK Singh mentions, "On June 8 night, Sushant’s secretary Disha committed suicide. Rhea had appointed her as Sushant’s secretary. Later, Rhea blocked Sushant’s number on her cell. Sushant was afraid that Rhea could have made him responsible for his manager’s suicide as she had threatened to frame him in the secretary’s suicide case." Bihar Police filed an FIR on the basis of KK Singh's complaint.

The Bihar Police team, which is in Mumbai to investigate the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, will now also probe the case of the alleged suicide of the actor's former manager Disha Salian, a police official said on Sunday. "We are going to investigate the suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian, and will also question his friend Siddharth Pithani, who was staying with the actor for the past one year," Inspector General of Police (Patna zone) Sanjay Singh said. However, the Bihar police's top-cop who has arrived in Mumbai to lead the case has been forcibly quarantined following his arrival.

