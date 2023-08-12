Konkona Sen Reveals Her Mother Aparna Sen 'never Allowed' Her To Watch Ramayan, Mahabharat

Konkona Sensharma, who is known for her versatile acting in both Hindi and Bengali cinema, is the daughter of filmmaker Aparna Sen and writer-journalist Mukul Sharma. Recently, speaking about her equation with her mother, the actress revealed she was kept away from mainstream films during her upbringing days.

3 things you need to know

Konkona Sensharma made her acting debut as a child artist in 1983 with the Bengali film Indira.

She made her debut in Bollywood with Page 3 (2005).

The actress shares custody of her son Haroon with ex-husband Ranvir Shorey.

Konkona Sensharma was not allowed to watch Ramayan, Mahabharat

During an interview with Film Companion, the actress revealed while growing up, her mother never let her watch mainstream Hindi and Bengali films and TV shows such as Ramayana and Mahabharat. Elaborating on why she was not allowed, Konkona said her mother insisted she first read them. "She said that the first exposure to these epics should not be someone else’s imagination; it should be a product of your own imagination," the actress said.

(Konkana Sensharma with her mother Aparna Sen | Image: X)

However, she somehow watched Mr India and Masoom during her upbringing years. Moreover, she wasn't allowed to watch American soap operas like The Bold and the Beautiful or Santa Barbara, among others.

'Mother's intervention might have helped,' says Konkona Sensharma

Reacting to her mother's intervention in her life, the actress said it helped her to a "certain extent". The actress elaborated that while she was growing up, her mother treated her as an adult and would give her space. “I was just a kid. Even then, the way she conducted her life and brought me up… I was always given a certain space and agency of my own. So that, I think, helped me a lot,” the actress concluded.

Not many know, Konkona Sensharma recently starred in her mother Aparna Sen's directorial The Rapist (2021). She starred opposite Arjun Rampal. The film premiered at the 26th Busan International Film Festival.