Konkona Sen Wins Best Actress At Asian Academy Creative Awards; Check Full List Of Winners

Bollywood star Konkona Sen Sharma recently received a special gift on 42nd birthday, an International accolade in her name. The actor added an international feather in her hat as she won the Asian Academy Creative Awards for the Best Actress in a Leading Role. Konkona Sen Sharma won the award for her portrayal of Bharti Mandal in the Netflix Anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans: Geeli Pucchi.
December 3, 2021, came as a double celebration for Bollywood actor Konkona Sen Sharma. As the actor won the Best Actress Awards at Asian Academy Creative Awards, her mother, Aparna Sen, showered her with love. She also expressed how she is proud of her and wrote, "Congratulations to my lovely, talented daughter for winning Best Asian Actress at the Asian Academy Awards!" Konkona's fans also sent her warm wishes for her big win.
Winners of Asian Academy Awards 2021
Best Actor in a Lead Role
Lee Je-hoon for Move To Heaven (South Korea)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Lee Do-hyun in Sweet Home (South Korea)
Best Actress in a Lead Role
Konkona Sen Sharma in Ajeeb Daastaans: Geeli Pucchi (India)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Amruta Subhash in Bombay Begums (India)
Best Cinematography
Chad Ingraham for Expedition: Asia (Hong Kong)
Best Comedy Performance
Susan Lankester in Keluarga Baha Don S 2 (Malaysia)
Best Comedy Program
My Heroic Husband (China)
Best Direction (Fiction)
Lee Eung-bok for Sweet Home (South Korea)
Best Drama Series
Move To Heaven (South Korea)
Best General Entertainment, Game or Quiz Program
The TMall DOuble 11 Opening Ceremony (China)
Best Lifestyle Program
Eco Solutions (Japan)
Best Lifestyle, Entertainment Presenter/Host
Vice Ganda in Everybody, Sing! (Phillippines)
Best Music or Dance Program
Gegar Vaganza 7 (Malaysia)
Best Non-Scripted Entertainment
The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition (Singapore)
Best Original Program by a Streamer/OTT
Mirzapur S 2 (India)
Best Original Screenplay
Umesh Bist for Pagglait (India)
Best Theme Song
White Drongo by Shu Chiu for The Child Of Light (Taiwan)
Best Voice Artist
Feng Xiaogang in Dunhuang: Edge Of The World (China)
Best Adaptation of an Existing Format
The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition (Singapore)
Best Animated Program or Series (2D or 3D)
Earwig And The Witch (Japan)
Best Branded Program or Series
Cruising Legends: Dawn Patrol (India)
Best Children's Program (one-off/series)
MYSTIC (New Zealand)
Best Current Affairs Program or Series
PD Note Our Twisted Heroes (South Korea)
Best Direction (Non-Fiction)
Robbie Bridgman & Steve Chao for Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle (Thailand)
Best Documentary Program (one-off)
Birdsville Or Bust (Australia)
Best Documentary Series
See What You Made Me Do (Australia)
Best Editing
Muhammad Razin Bin Mohd Ramzi for Wild City: River World (Singapore)
Best Infotainment Program
Climate Change: A Wicked Problem, Power (Singapore)
Best Natural History or Wildlife Program
Wild Tokyo (Japan)
Best Preschool Program
Shimajiro: A World of WOW! Our Oceans (Japan)
Best Promo or Trailer
Save Our Planet, Save our Children's Future (Hong Kong)
Best Short Form Content
Spectrum: The Visit (Singapore)
Bets Single Drama/Telemovie/Anthology Episode
Kill For Love (Taiwan)
Best Sound
Pagglait (India)
Bets Visual or Special FX in TV series of Feature Films
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (Australia)
Image: Instagram/@konkona
