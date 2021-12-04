Konkona Sen Wins Best Actress At Asian Academy Creative Awards; Check Full List Of Winners

Bollywood star Konkona Sen Sharma recently received a special gift on 42nd birthday, an International accolade in her name. The actor added an international feather in her hat as she won the Asian Academy Creative Awards for the Best Actress in a Leading Role. Konkona Sen Sharma won the award for her portrayal of Bharti Mandal in the Netflix Anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans: Geeli Pucchi.

December 3, 2021, came as a double celebration for Bollywood actor Konkona Sen Sharma. As the actor won the Best Actress Awards at Asian Academy Creative Awards, her mother, Aparna Sen, showered her with love. She also expressed how she is proud of her and wrote, "Congratulations to my lovely, talented daughter for winning Best Asian Actress at the Asian Academy Awards!" Konkona's fans also sent her warm wishes for her big win.

Congratulations to my lovely, talented daughter for winning Best Asian Actress at the Asian Academy Awards! That too on your birthday! So, so proud of you, Coco-ma! pic.twitter.com/MozcnuUSf4 — Aparna Sen (@senaparna) December 3, 2021

Winners of Asian Academy Awards 2021

Best Actor in a Lead Role

Lee Je-hoon for Move To Heaven (South Korea)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Lee Do-hyun in Sweet Home (South Korea)

Best Actress in a Lead Role

Konkona Sen Sharma in Ajeeb Daastaans: Geeli Pucchi (India)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Amruta Subhash in Bombay Begums (India)

Best Cinematography

Chad Ingraham for Expedition: Asia (Hong Kong)

Best Comedy Performance

Susan Lankester in Keluarga Baha Don S 2 (Malaysia)

Best Comedy Program

My Heroic Husband (China)

Best Direction (Fiction)

Lee Eung-bok for Sweet Home (South Korea)

Best Drama Series

Move To Heaven (South Korea)

Best General Entertainment, Game or Quiz Program

The TMall DOuble 11 Opening Ceremony (China)

Best Lifestyle Program

Eco Solutions (Japan)

Best Lifestyle, Entertainment Presenter/Host

Vice Ganda in Everybody, Sing! (Phillippines)

Best Music or Dance Program

Gegar Vaganza 7 (Malaysia)

Best Non-Scripted Entertainment

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition (Singapore)

Best Original Program by a Streamer/OTT

Mirzapur S 2 (India)

Best Original Screenplay

Umesh Bist for Pagglait (India)

Best Theme Song

White Drongo by Shu Chiu for The Child Of Light (Taiwan)

Best Voice Artist

Feng Xiaogang in Dunhuang: Edge Of The World (China)

Best Adaptation of an Existing Format

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition (Singapore)

Best Animated Program or Series (2D or 3D)

Earwig And The Witch (Japan)

Best Branded Program or Series

Cruising Legends: Dawn Patrol (India)

Best Children's Program (one-off/series)

MYSTIC (New Zealand)

Best Current Affairs Program or Series

PD Note Our Twisted Heroes (South Korea)

Best Direction (Non-Fiction)

Robbie Bridgman & Steve Chao for Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle (Thailand)

Best Documentary Program (one-off)

Birdsville Or Bust (Australia)

Best Documentary Series

See What You Made Me Do (Australia)

Best Editing

Muhammad Razin Bin Mohd Ramzi for Wild City: River World (Singapore)

Best Infotainment Program

Climate Change: A Wicked Problem, Power (Singapore)

Best Natural History or Wildlife Program

Wild Tokyo (Japan)

Best Preschool Program

Shimajiro: A World of WOW! Our Oceans (Japan)

Best Promo or Trailer

Save Our Planet, Save our Children's Future (Hong Kong)

Best Short Form Content

Spectrum: The Visit (Singapore)

Bets Single Drama/Telemovie/Anthology Episode

Kill For Love (Taiwan)

Best Sound

Pagglait (India)

Bets Visual or Special FX in TV series of Feature Films

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (Australia)

