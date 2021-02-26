'Koti Pranaam': Lata Mangeskar Pays Tribute To Veer Savarkar On His Death Anniversary

Lata Mangeskar took to her Instagram handle on February 26 to pay her tribute to the late patriot and freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar popularly known as Veer Savarkar, on the occasion of the latter's death anniversary. Her caption read, “Aaj mahan Swatantrata senani Veer Savarkar ji ki punyatithi hai.Hum sab Mangeshkar unko koti koti baar pranam karte hain” (Today is the death anniversary of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. On behalf of all the Mangeskar’s I pay him my respects and offer my regards). Lata Mangeskar also shared a YouTube link to some of the patriotic songs that she has sung in honour of the occasion.

Lata Mangeskar pays tribute to Veer Savarkar

Lata Mangeskar chose to highlight and remember the freedom fighter who was crucial in the formation of the Hindu Mahasabha. She posted three pictures of the late freedom fighter, two of which are in black and white and the other in colour. The first picture is a portrait of Veer Savarkar, which shows the patriot gazing pensively at the painter who has captured the essence of Veer Savarkar in the painting.

The next picture showed Veer Savarkar with another one of his fellow patriots. The picture is extremely blurry and out of focus. The final picture that Lata Mangeskar posted featured the singer with the great freedom fighter. In the blurry picture, Veer Savarkar can be seen seated and Lata Mangeskar standing next to him. Going by the garland he is wearing, it seems as though the picture was taken at an event that was organised to felicitate him.

Sometime back, Lata Mangeskar had posted a message on the occasion of Ustad Amir Khan’s death anniversary. The singer wrote, “Aaj mahan shastriya gayak aur mere bhai Hridaynath ke guru Ustad Amir Khan sahab ki punyatithi hai. Main unko aur unke divya swaron ko koti koti pranam karti hun", which can be roughly translated to, "Today is the death anniversary of the great singer who I also consider to be my elder brother, Ustad Amir Khan Sahab. I remember him and his beautiful music as I pay him my respects on this occasion".

