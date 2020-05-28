Lata Mangeshkar remembers her family's strong bond with Veer Savarkar, others pay tributes

Notable names of the country paid tributes to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, fondly known as Veer Savarkar, on his 137th birth anniversary on Thursday. Lata Mangeshkar, actor-politicians like Smriti Irani and Paresh Rawal, actors Arun Govil, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi and director Ashoke Pandit were among those who honoured him on the occasion.

Lata Mangeshkar termed Savarkar as the ‘true son of Mother India’ and added that the freedom fighter’s name was etched in the hearts of the Mangeshkar family. The legendary singer also tweeted that she was honouring the ‘great and multi-faceted personality’ on his ‘jayanti.’

She shared a video along with her tweet, which was an audio of the song Shat Janma Shodhitana, which had been composed by Lata Mangeshkar’s father Deenanath Mangeshkar. This song was written by Veer Savarkar for her father's play Sanyasta Khadag.

Union Minister Smriti Irani shared a video of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, where he is talking about being influenced by Veer Savarkar, at a very young age. The late leader also shared how it was important to understand his poems and views on Hindutva.

Ramayan actor Arun Govil termed Veer Savarkar as a ‘great Indian freedom fighter’ while conveying his respects on the occasion.

*Tribute to the great Indian freedom fighter & activist Veer Savarkar ji on his birth anniversary.* — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) May 28, 2020

Paresh Rawal and Asoke Pandit also shared posts for him, with the latter calling him ‘great' and a 'nationalist.’ Manoj Joshi stated that understanding Savarkar’s views in totality and his actions in entirety was the only way to understand its meaning in the struggle for Independence.

à¤µà¥€à¤° à¤¸à¤¾à¤µà¤°à¤•à¤° ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 28, 2020

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also paid his tribute to the leader.

On his Jayanti, I bow to the courageous Veer Savarkar. We remember him for his bravery, motivating several others to join the freedom struggle and emphasis on social reform. pic.twitter.com/o83mXmgp1S — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2020

