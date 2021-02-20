Lata Mangeshkar Shares Heartfelt Note Over Kanaksi Khimji's Demise

Lata Mangeshkar recently shared her feelings when she came to know about the death of Kanaksi Khimji. Through a Twitter post, the singer even sent her condolences to his family and shared their names in her post. Have a look at Lata Mangeshkar’s Twitter and see what she shared.

Mere bhai samaan kanaksi bhai khimji ka swargwas hua hai ye sunke main bahut dukhi hun. Kalpana bhabhi

Pankaj, Alka ,Nailesh aur pure Khimji pariwar ke dukh mein main bhi shaamil hun. Ishwar Kanaksi bhai ki aatma ko shanti pradan karein. pic.twitter.com/J13tq0DziC — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) February 20, 2021

Lata Mangeshkar recently took to her Twitter handle and posted this beautiful message in which she stated how her brother Kanaksi Khimji had passed away and added how she was in utter sadness on hearing this news. She then added the names of Kanaksi Khimji’s family members namely Kalpana, Pankaj, Alka and Nailesh and stated how she was a part of the entire Khimji family’s sadness. In the end, she hoped that Kanaksi Khimji’s soul rested in peace.

Many netizens took to Lata Mangeshkar’s post and shared their feelings on the demise of Kanaksi Khimji. Many of the fans also hoped that his soul rested in peace and added how he was a father figure to all the Indians in Oman. Many of his fans also wished the best for his family and hoped that God would give them the strength to bear this loss while many others urged Lata Mangeshkar to stay strong. Some of the fans even stated how an era had passed away with the death of Kanaksi Khimji while others prayed for his family and his soul. Take a look at Lata Mangeshkar’s Twitter handle and see how fans shared their heartfelt emotions on her post.

RIP man with great 👍🏻 business acumen — C GROOVY (@GROOVY2010) February 20, 2021

An era has passed away... A Father figure to all Indians in Oman... Om shanti — Keyur Sampat (@SampatKeyur) February 20, 2021

May the departed soul rest in peace. God give them strength to bear this sorrow. — Medha Joshi (@MedhaJo21468991) February 20, 2021

May his Soul Rest in Peace ☮️ ✅🎉 — Dr K V Satyamurty (@KVSatyamurty2) February 20, 2021

Who is Kanaksi Khimji?

Kanaksi Khimji was one of the most prominent businessmen in Oman who was well-known for his philanthropic work in India as well as in Oman. He also received several awards and accolades from the Government of India. He is also known as the pillar of Oman cricket and was also the founding chairman of Oman Cricket.

Lata Mangeshkar’s songs

Lata Mangeskar’s songs are still a huge hit among her fans and have received an ample amount of love and appreciation for her melodious voice. Some of Lata Mangeshkar’s songs include Naam Gum Jayega, Yaara Sili Sili, Dil To Pagal Hai, Aapki Nazro Ne, Wada Na Tod, Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na, and many others.

