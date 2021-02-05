Krishna Shroff Lifts 70 Kg Weight Post COVID-19 Recovery, Disha Patani Cheers

Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff took to her Instagram handle to share a story of her in the gym lifting 70 kg weights after COVID-19 recovery. "Covid ain't got s**t on me. 70 kgs post-recovery," she wrote.

In the end when she puts down her weights, mother Krishna Shroff and others including actor Disha Patani in the gym cheer and clap for her. Ayesha Shroff can be heard saying "wow" as she lifts weight on her shoulders.

Krishna Shroff recently took to her Instagram handle to share that she is 'back to where' she needs to be after a two-month break — MMA Matrix Gym, her own fitness studio. "Slowly, yet surely getting back to where I need to be after a two month absolute bender," she wrote with a video flaunting her toned body.

Ayesha Shroff's weight-lifting video leaves Disha Patani & Krishna Shroff impressed; Watch

Watch

In November 2020, Krishna Shroff broke up with her longtime boyfriend Eban Hyams and deleted all posts with him from the Instagram handle. Eban also took to his Instagram story to share a cryptic post which made it evident that distance was the reason for their break-up. The duo remained tight-lipped about the reason behind their separation.

Eban wrote on his Instagram story, "Distance should never effect real friendships, It’s always love, regardless." A few days later, Krishna also took to her Instagram story and wrote, "All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public." In January 2021, Krishna also jetted off to Dubai for a holiday.

Krishna Shroff enjoys date with her 'sunshine' mother Ayesha, gets ex-bf Eban's attention

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.