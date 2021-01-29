Krishna Shroff Enjoys Date With Her 'sunshine' Mother Ayesha, Gets Ex-bf Eban's Attention

Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff, took to Instagram on January 28 and gave a sneak peek into her happy time with her mother Ayesha Shroff. In the video shared by Krishna, she was seen enjoying her lunch date with her “sunshine”. Sharing the post, she wrote, “My very own Little Miss Sunshine. @ayeshashroff". In the latter part of the video, Krishna planted a kiss on her mother’s cheek.

Krishna Shroff's photos and video garnered attention from many on the social media platform, including her ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams and her brother's rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani. The Baaghi actor went on to call the duo, “beautiful,” whereas, Eban Hyams dropped 'cool' emoticons in the comments section. Actor Sikandar Kher also dropped hearts on the post. While Krishna wore a red swimsuit, Ayesha donned a dainty purple tee. Many simply flooded the comments with love and hearts.

Krishna and Ayesha Shroff's lunch date

Krishna is quite active on Instagram and often shares glimpses of her whereabouts. She recently posted a black-and-white portrait that featured her brother and mother together. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Blessed to be able to do what I love with the people I love the most. Excited to have made it to the legendary #postpackupshot by @avigowariker! Thank you for the most fun shoot."

In November 2020, Krishna Shroff broke up with her longtime boyfriend Eban Hyams and deleted all posts with him from the Instagram handle. Eban also took to his Instagram story to share a cryptic post which made it evident that distance was the reason for their break-up. The duo remained tight-lipped about the reason behind their separation.

Eban wrote on his Instagram story, "Distance should never effect real friendships, It’s always love, regardless." A few days later, Krishna also took to her Instagram story and wrote, "All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public." In January 2021, Krishna also jetted off to Dubai for a holiday.

