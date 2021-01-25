Ayesha Shroff's Weight-lifting Video Leaves Disha Patani & Krishna Shroff Impressed; Watch

Previously, fans have seen Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff impressing netizens with their love for fitness. However, now it appears that mother Ayesha Shroff isn’t behind in giving major workout goals. In a new video, Ayesha can be seen lifting heavyweight which did not only impressed her family but is also garnering praises online.

Ayesha Shroff lifts heavyweight

In the clip fans can see, Ayesha donning a printed athleisure to perform her stunning workout routine. As the video begins, Ayesha begins to lift a 95 kg weight bar kept in front of her. At first, Ayesha shakes a bit but manages to complete the deadlift without any help or support. In the background, a concerned Tiger appears to watch over her mother while she performs the exercise. However, as soon as he notices that her mother can manage to do the deadlift without help, he quickly moves away without interrupting her. The Shroff matriarch shared the video writing, “AwrightðŸ‘Š 95kgs finally!”. Check out the posted clip here:

As soon as the video appeared online, it was adored by many. One such celebrity who was utterly impressed to watch Ayesha Shroff was Disha Patani. Soon after the video caught her attention, Disha immediately responded to it complimenting Ayesha’s ‘insane strength’. Meanwhile, daughter Krishna Shroff was also mind blown. After watching her mother perform the insane workout, Krishna realised that he has ‘some major catching up to do’. Here’s taking a look at the comments:

On the other hand, the video spread like wildfire on the photo-sharing application. While some called her a ‘champ’, many others called her performance an ‘amazing’ one. A few also reacted to how son Tiger Shroff has always ‘got her back’. Check out how fans are reacting on the video here:

Previously, Ayesha Shroff was seen promoting her son’s team online with her Instagram family. In the picture shared, Tiger looks dapper donning an all-black ensemble while his entire team poses in the background. While sharing the picture, Ayesha wrote “Team Tiger Full power”. Have a look at it:

