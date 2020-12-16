Krishna Shroff Poses With 'Bae', Ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams Says 'You Move Quick'

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna is currently in Dubai and took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with her 'Bae'. Krishna's ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams dropped a comment on her picture that showed her giving a kiss on Bae's cheek.

Well, not her boyfriend but Salt Bae, a Turkish chef who owns Nusr-Et, a chain of luxury steak houses. He dropped a comment saying, "Dang u move quick" with a laughing emoji. A user then suggested Eban that 'he should too move on' and to this Eban replied, "I’m not in a rush bro but thanks haha."

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna recently revealed that she has broken up with longtime boyfriend Eban Hyams and deleted all the posts with him from the Instagram handle. A few days after, Eban took to his Instagram story to share a cryptic post and it looks like 'distance' was the reason for their break-up.

While none of them have revealed the reason behind them parting ways, Eban on his Instagram story wrote, "Distance should never effect real friendships, It’s always love regardless." Eban lives in Australia while Krishna's home is Mumbai.

Krishna in November wrote, "All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public." Krishna and Eban were living together in Mumbai during the lockdown. The latter had then flown to Melbourne amid high safety procedures, when the international flight operations had not opened officially. Later when travel restrictions eased, Krishna had also travelled to Australia.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff too accompanied Krishna at the restaurant. The actor clicked pictures with Salt Bae.

