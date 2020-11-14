Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff parts ways with Eban Hyams, deletes posts with him

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are currently having a gala time in the Maldives. While the rumoured star couple has always been a talk of the town, the former’s sister Krishna Shroff’s love life with Australian basketball player Eban Hyams had also been much-discussed. However, the duo has now parted ways.

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff parts ways with beau

Krishna Shroff took to her Instagram stories to urge all fan clubs, calling them ‘cute’, but to stop tagging them together in their edits with Eban Hyams. She added that they were no longer together, so urged them not to ‘associate’ them. Krishna Shroff added that the reason to share it was because they were quite public about it.

Krishna also seems to have deleted all the posts involving Eban Hyams. She had shared numerous pictures and videos with him, but none of that is now visible on the profile. Some of the embedded posts, in which Eban had replied, now show as unavailable or deleted.

Krishna and Eban were living together in Mumbai during the lockdown. The latter had then flown to Melbourne amid high safety procedures, when the international flight operations had not opened officially. Later when travel restrictions eased, Krishna had also travelled to Australia.

Be it vacations to Dubai, participating in events like mixed martial arts, the couple had been known for their PDA-filled moments. One of the moments involving the two was this:

Even Tiger Shroff, Ayesha Shroff, Jackie Shroff used to be seen regularly with Eban Hyams. Krishna is known for her fitness like her actor-brother and often shared videos.

Krishna to join Tiger-Disha?

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that Krishna was to join Tiger and Disha on their vacation in the Maldives. She is known to be friendly with Disha Patani, even posting videos with her.

After Disha also posted a photo in swimsuit, she responded with ‘dayuum.’ Even her mother Ayesha Shroff was left stunned with the snap. Ayesha Shroff commented, ‘Woah deeeshu,' along with fire emojis.

