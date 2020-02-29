Krishna Shroff's PDA with beau Eban Hyams wins hearts, mom Ayesha strikes pose with couple

Tiger Shroff’s love life has been in the news since he ventured into the film industry. The actor is currently rumoured to be dating his Baaghi co-star Disha Patani and every moment of theirs, be it collaborations, holidays, or ‘dates’ create a buzz in the gossip mills. While the duo maintains a ‘good friends’ stance amid fans rooting for them, Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff is more open about her relationship with her beau.

Krishna has been going strong with her boyfriend Eban Hyams, a basketball player, for the past few months, and the couple doesn’t have any qualms in showing the world how much in love they are with each other. The duo’s Instagram handle is filled with loved-up posts and adorable captions for each other.

Another display of this was when the couple enjoyed some quality time together in Dubai. As they visited an aquarium, the pair sealed it with a kiss. Krishna had a sweet caption for her boyfriend, perfect according to the setting, calling him her ‘favourite fish in the sea.’

The post received over 60 thousand likes and netizens gushed over it, sharing heart emojis and more.

The two were in Dubai for a Mixed Martial Arts event that the Shroffs are backing. The couple also posed with Krishna’s mother Ayesha Shroff. Not just that, Krishna’s father Jackie Shroff, Tiger and his Baaghi 3 co-star Shraddha Kapoor were also spotted at the event.

Baaghi 3 is gearing up for release on Friday and Tiger-Shraddha have been on a promotional spree.

