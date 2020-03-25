'Shaadi Mein Mat Aana': Kriti Kharbanda Shares Coronavirus Themed Film Poster

In an attempt to spread the message of Social distancing during the Coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood actor Kriti Kharbanda on Tuesday shared a morphed coronavirus-themed poster of her film 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' and changed its title to 'Shaadi Mein Mat Aana.' The original poster of the film asks people to attend the wedding function, whereas, the new poster asks people not to attend the wedding.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kharbanda shared the poster and captioned it with, "#21dayslockdown #shaadimainmataana #needofthehour."

The original poster of the film featured the lead duo of Kirti Kharbanda and Rajkummar Rao standing at a distance but holding hands. However, the edited poster shared by the leading lady featured them wearing face masks and one of them handing out hand sanitizer to the other one.

This comes a day after the central government imposed a 21-day-long nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and also advised people to either postpone their weddings or do it with minimal guests.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India enters Day 1 of 21-day lockdown; confirmed cases at 519

PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown amid Coronavirus

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew applies to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

READ | Indians adopt the Chalk and circle way to break the COVID-19 chain

READ | BREAKING: PM Modi's cabinet applies social distancing in the first meet in COVID lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.