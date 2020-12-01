Kriti Kharbanda Is Told To Relax While She Takes COVID-19 Swab Test; Watch Clip

Kriti Kharbanda is all set to be back to work and start filming her next project very soon. The Veerey Ki Wedding actor posted a video of herself taking the COVID-19 nasal swab test before resuming the shoot for safety measures and following the guidelines. A lot of Hollywood, as well as Bollywood actors, are getting tested for COVID-19 before going on sets to maintain the safety regulations and guidelines. Read on to know more about Kriti Kharbanda's covid-19 test and her reaction after the test got done.

Also Read | WHO Stays Resolute Over COVID-19 Origin Amid China's Claims: 'Will Start Study From Wuhan'

Also Read | COVID-19: Health Ministry Releases SOP On Preventive Measures To Be Taken In Marketplaces

Kriti Kharbanda takes the covid-19 nasal swab test

The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actor is all set to resume filming for her upcoming movie, 14 Phere. The film industry is now slowly getting back to work after the lockdown and actors are being extra careful before going back on sets. Kriti Kharbanda too, took a covid-19 swab test and posted the video on Instagram.

A medical practitioner wearing a PPE suit could be seen taking the swab test, while Kriti looked a bit hesitant and nervous before taking it. It can be seen in the video that the medical practitioner has advised Kriti not to contract her nose while the swab is being put in and take a deep breath in. After the test is over, Kriti was smiling about it and putting her mask back on, while the medical practitioner told her that she will feel a little tingle once the test is done. You can see the post here.

Also Read | COVID-19: Fauci Warns Of 'surge Upon Surge' In Infections Ahead Of Christmas

Also Read | Mumbai Airport Puts Together Task Force To Transport And Manage COVID-19 Vaccine

Kriti captioned her post, "Because.. safety first :) It’s very important that we keep ourselves safe in order to safeguard the ones around us :) regular testing before the start of 14 phere :) " The Housefull 4 star could be seen wearing a bright yellow oversized cardigan, with her hair left open and a no make up look.

The actor completed her look with a pair of sneakers. She started her career with Telugu and Kannada films but has now started working in Hindi films as well. Kriti Kharbanda's movies include Chiru, Boni, Guest iin London, Karwaan, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir se, Pagalpanti and Raaz Reboot. Her latest project titled Taish recently released on Zee 5 and starred Jim Sarbh, Pulkit Samrat, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Harshvardhan Rane in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Nagpur Sees 288 COVID-19 Cases, 18 Deaths; 295 Recover

Image Credits: Kriti Kharbanda official instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.