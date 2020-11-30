COVID-19: Health Ministry Releases SOP On Preventive Measures To Be Taken In Marketplaces

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday released a fresh Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for marketplaces amid the COVID-19 pandemic detailing generic precautionary measures to be adopted in addition to specific measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

As per the new SOP, shopping malls in containment zones shall continue to remain closed, only those outside containment zones will be allowed to open up. Additionally, the Ministry has advised persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes.

The SOPs detailed that physical distancing of at least 6 feet is to be followed as far as feasible in the marketplaces, while the use and face masks, frequent hand washing, respiratory etiquettes, and self-monitoring need to be followed as per usual. Entrance to malls need to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions, allowing only asymptomatic customers/visitors shall be allowed.

Along with this, the Health Ministry also advised the shopping mall management to facilitate work from home wherever feasible. "All employees who are at higher risk i.e. older employees, pregnant employees, and employees who have underlying medical conditions, to take extra precautions. They should preferably not be exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public," it said.

Meanwhile, gaming arcades, children play areas, and cinema halls inside shopping malls shall continue to remain closed.

India reported 38,772 new cases of Coronavirus on Monday taking the total tally of infection to 94,31,691. There are about 4,46,952 active cases in the country while 45,333 new recoveries were recorded in a span of 24 hours. The country recorded 443 new deaths taking the total death tally to 1,37,139.

