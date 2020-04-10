The Debate
Kriti Kharbanda Opens Up About Her COVID-19 Scare; Thinks Aloud About Couples In Lockdown

Bollywood News

Kriti Kharbhanda in an interview stated that she was terrified after her recent episode with fLu and she was worried that she had contracted Coronavirus.

Kriti Kharbanda

Housefull 4 star Kriti Kharbhanda in an interview stated that she was terrified after her recent episode with flu and she was worried that she had contracted Coronavirus. She also informed that at that time she could not get tested back then as the kits were not available in India. Speaking to a leading media publication, Kharbhanda claimed that she started showing symptoms after she landed back at home after an International trip. "The doctors advised me to distance myself and monitor my symptoms. I was paranoid for the first three days, then, I started to feel better,” she said. 

READ: Kriti Kharbanda Takes Up Beau Pulkit Samrat's Tongue Twister Challenge, Nails It Like Boss

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda) on

At the moment, Kriti is living with her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat. She said he moved into the same building as hers and the couple now spend their days together playing board games. “We had decided to stay in the same building to dodge traffic, but now, I am grateful to have him with me. I can’t imagine how other couples who don’t stay together are dealing with the lockdown,” she said.

READ:  Pulkit Samrat gushes over Kriti Kharbanda, calls her 'cutest date ever'

Maharashtra under lockdown

On March 14, the Thackeray government invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic - declaring all gyms, swimming pools, malls, theatres, pubs shut in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 31 amid the rising cases of Coronavirus. With the railways shutting down its services on March 22 marking 'Janta Curfew', the Maharashtra government extended a state-wide curfew, stopping all transport services across districts. After PM Modi announcing a 21-day lockdown. 

READ: Kriti Kharbanda Asks Pulkit Samrat To 'take Her Back' To Good Old Vacation Days

 

 

