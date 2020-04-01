Kriti Kharbanda Asks Pulkit Samrat To 'take Her Back' To Good Old Vacation Days

The outbreak of Coronavirus has affected millions of people around the world. Several countries including India are struggling to cope up with the situation and also find a vaccine for this deadly virus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day lockdown across India as a precautionary measure and citizens have been requested to not come out of their houses and practice social distancing. The celebrity fraternity too is leaving no stone unturned to abide by the rules of this lockdown. Recently, Kriti Kharbanda demanded Pulkit Samrat to take her back to vacation.

Kriti Kharbanda posted a picture of herself where she is seen enjoying her breakfast with a beautiful backdrop in a happy-go-lucky mood. The actor seems to have a relaxed time while on vacation as she is seen hogging on food with a drink in one hand and a pancake in another. In the picture, she is seen wearing a bathrobe and carrying a no-makeup look. Kriti Kharbanda mentioned Pulkit Samrat in her caption and asked him to take her back to vacation.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat seemingly share a beautiful bond with each other. The duo is often seen enjoying trips and parties together. Kriti Kharbanda was also seen enjoying with Pulkit Samrat's family during his brother's engagement. Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are often seen sharing cute pictures with each other on their social media.

Also Read| Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat’s love for Mumbai’s vada pav is evident in these pics

Also Read| Kriti Kharbanda spills the beans on future marriage plans with boyfriend Pulkit Samrat

Also Read| Kriti Sanon and Kriti Kharbanda dance songs together that will make you dance anyday!

Also Read| 'Shaadi mein mat aana': Kriti Kharbanda shares Coronavirus themed film poster

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.