Kriti Kharbanda Takes Up Beau Pulkit Samrat's Tongue Twister Challenge, Nails It Like Boss

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have been making headlines ever since their video, which revealed that they are spending their quarantine together with their dog Drogo, went viral. The couple is making the most of their quarantine time, while taking up challenges trending on social media. Recently, Kriti Kharbanda took up a ‘quarantine fun’ challenge given to by her beau Pulkit Samrat.

Kriti Kharbanda took to Instagram to share a video where she is seen taking up the tongue twister challenge given by Pullkit Samrat. In this video, the actor is counting numbers 1 to 10 but with a twist, that is calling out a number in English, followed by a number in Hindi. Kriti Kharbanda seems quite excited as she starts with the challenge and also as soon as she completes, the actor is seen cheering her happil. In the video, Kriti looks gorgeous in a white tee and a no-makeup-open hair look. In her caption, she tagged her beau Pulkit Samrat and wrote, "Here u go @pulkitsamrat! 😂😂 I did it! #tonguetwisterchallenge 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 (sic)". The actor further nominated a bunch of her other friends for the challenge.

Also Read| Pulkit Samrat gushes over Kriti Kharbanda, calls her 'cutest date ever'

Also Read| 'Shaadi mein mat aana': Kriti Kharbanda shares Coronavirus themed film poster

A few months back Kriti Kharbanda confirmed that she is dating Pulkit. She said that she wanted to keep it under wraps and let her family know about Pulkit first. She also added that every couple takes a different amount of time to disclose their affair and in their case, it was five months. Kriti Kharbanda was not only a part of Pulkit Samrat’s birthday celebrations, but the two also took a small vacation together. Most recently, Kriti Kharbanda was spotted at Pulkit Samrat’s family gatherings. She was also present at Pulkit’s brother’s wedding and was also a part of the Holi celebrations of the Samrat family.

Also Read| Kriti Kharbanda spills the beans on future marriage plans with boyfriend Pulkit Samrat

Also Read| Kriti Kharbanda asks Pulkit Samrat to 'take her back' to good old vacation days

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.