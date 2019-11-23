Kriti Kharbanda Confirms Relationship With Pulkit Samrat, Reveals Why She Loves Him

Rumoured couple Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have been painting the town red. Despite rumours of the two dating, both the actors kept mum on the subject. However, despite their silence on the matter, there seemed to have been numerous instances which kept the rumours alive.

Recently in an interview with a leading daily, Kriti has confirmed her relationship with Pulkit Samrat for the first time. She reportedly confirmed the rumours to be true. But she wanted her parents to know first, she added. After five months of secretly dating, the actor felt comfortable enough to open up on the matter. She reportedly said that she now had no qualms admitting to their relationship.

Kriti Kharbanda revealed why she loves Pulkit Samrat

Kriti Kharbanda had also revealed why she fell in love with Pulkit Samrat. During the interview, she revealed that both Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat felt a connection between them and the conversation used to keep flowing. The actor also revealed that she and Pulkit have arrived at a stage where they can read each other’s mind. She further praised him saying she is in awe of how much he changed since last year. She also likes the fact that Pulkit Samrat respects his co-stars and seniors equally.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have starred together in the comic-drama, Pagalpanti. The movie also boasts of an ensemble cast with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Arshad Warsi and Urvashi Rautela. The movie was released on November 22, 2019. The plot revolves around three men who plan to get rich along with their girlfriends by robbing two gangsters of their money.

