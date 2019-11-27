Kriti Sanon and Ananya Panday are two of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry. The actors are well known for their smashing hits at the box office and the choice of movies they do. Over the years Kriti has surprised fans with her choice of films and delivering exceptional content. Ananya Panday, on the other hand, has just made her debut in Bollywood and gained amazing responses from fans after the success of Student of the Year 2.

Kriti Sanon and Ananya Panday's monochrome face-off; who wore it better?

Both the actors were recently spotted wearing a monochrome outfit. They uploaded photos of their outfit on Instagram and fans easily noticed the resemblances between the outfits. Here are some of the pictures that they uploaded.

Kriti Sanon was seen wearing a beautiful wrap-around coat in a monochrome style along with wide-legged pants. She paired the outfit with large gold hoop earrings. To finish it off she wore a pair of trendy white sneakers which made her outfit unique.

Ananya Panday on her Instagram handle was spotted wearing a plaid pattern monochrome outfit. Her co-ord dress made the outfit stylish and quite unique. She paired the outfit with a simple pair of earrings.

Both, Kriti and Ananya have films coming out this year. Panipat starring Kriti Sanon is set to release on 6 December. The film will be a historical drama based on the legendary battle of Panipat. Ananya will be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh which is also expected to release on 6 December. The movie is a jovial take on modern-day relationships and the drama that surrounds it. Both the actors will see a clash at the box office in December with their respective films.

