Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Kapil Sharma Turn Vendors, Watch Fun Video

With less a fortnight left for the release of their film, Pati Patni Aur Woh Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday are on a promotion spree. Though the trailer and the songs have already generated buzz among the viewers, the team is going all out so that more and more people get to know about the arrival of their film. For this, the trio has been visiting numerous TV shows. One of their appearances was on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show. One of the highlights on the show was of Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya turning out to vegetable vendors for an act, and completely enjoying it.

Kapil Sharma recently shared a video on Instagram from the behind-the-scenes of the shoot with the team of Pati Patni Aur Woh. In the video, Kapil Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday are standing in front of a vegetable cart. The actor-comedian added numerous filters on it, including that of a clown’s wig on the stars.

Kapil also posted a hilarious modification of their voices as they shouted the names of the vegetables like ‘lauki’. While Kapil and Ananya can be seen calling out to the customers animatedly, Kartik and Bhumi could not hold their laughter with the turn of events. He also added the laughing sound in the background. The Firangi star did not name the stars in his caption, writing, “Guess the people in the video 🤪 #comedy #fun #laughter #drama #movies #films #bollywood 🤗🙏.”

The episode is all set to be telecast this weekend. Another promo of the episode was shared by the makers. In this one, the trio is seen embarrassingly admitting that they had farted amid loud music in parties. Watch the video here:

Pati Patni Aur Woh

After the fun-filled trailer, the songs, recreations of the tracks Dheeme Dheeme and Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare, have been much talked-about. Pati Patni Aur Woh has been directed by Mudassir Aziz. The film is a remake of the 1978 hit of the same name. The comedy revolves around the hilarious situations of an extra-marital affair. The movie releases on December 6.

