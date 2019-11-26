Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar And Kriti Kharbanda Bring Back The Bralette

Bollywood is known for the various fashion trends that become famous once these stars slay in them. A recent trend in Bollywood is a bralette top. Many actors have opting to wear this trend in either a western sense or with a saree.

Bollywood actors sporting a bralette:

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday recently posted a picture on her Instagram in a bralette outfit. Ananya can be seen wearing a completely black outfit. She is wearing a black bralette with a black suit. The suit has black beads all over the jackets and her pants. This is a great example of matching a bralette with a western outfit.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar shared a picture of herself in a beautiful black sequined pantsuit. The pantsuit was matched with a completely black sequined bralette. The silver and black sequins look stunning on Bhumi. Bhumi has also worn a bralette as a blouse with a saree.

Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda also shared a picture of herself sporting a bralette outfit. The Pagalpanti actor matched the bralette with a long jacket and shorts. The blue, green, and yellow outfit gives a cute style to the actor.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora can be seen wearing a cute white bralette with a beautiful jacket. The jacket is a Rajasthani-style look with light brown tassels. She is giving a proper semi-western vibe in this outfit.

Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. Kriti Kharbanda's latest movie was the comedy-drama Pagalpanti. These actors have been topping the charts of Bollywood not only when it comes to their movies but also their outfit choices.

