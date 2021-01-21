Kriti Sanon And Preity Zinta Remember Sushant Singh Rajput On His First Birth Anniversary

Bollywood powerhouse Sushant Singh Rajput, who was fondly known for portraying diverse roles with perfection, passed away in June 2020 but his unforgettable charm lives on. Remembering the late actor on his 35th birth anniversary, many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to pay their tributes to him.

Kriti Sanon took to her Twitter handle and shared a picture of Sushant where he's 'smiling like a child'. Kriti said she would always remember him like that and wrote, "I hope you are smiling and at peace wherever you are." Preity Zinta too shared a throwback picture from a party where they 'cracked jokes, sang songs'. Zinta wished him a happy birthday and hoped he is in peace.

Sushant's co-star Manoj Bajpayee too shared the poster of Sonchiriya to wish him birthday.

This is how I’ll remember you.. Smiling like a child! 💖

Happy Birthday Sush❤️

I hope you are smiling and at peace wherever you are.. ❤️ 💫 pic.twitter.com/pCIn4taVIU — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) January 21, 2021

This day two years ago we laughed like crazy and had so much fun cracking jokes, singing songs and competing in sher competitions ... Today it’s all a memory. Hope you are in peace wherever you are. Happy Birthday Sushant ❤️ #Missyou #21Jan #Memories pic.twitter.com/96DL0bHNh2 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 21, 2021

Always remember you celebrate you ,your work and cherish all the time that we all spent with you SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT !! जहाँ भी हो तुम ख़ुश रहो !! pic.twitter.com/u9PzeQhu4A — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) January 21, 2021

SSR had passed away on June 14, 2020, and the Mumbai Police had termed the death as a suicide. However, his family and fans have been asking for justice since his death and they continue to share stills of his movies remembering him.

Sushant Singh Rajput began his career from the TV show ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil'. He then became a part of Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Pavitra Rishta’. SSR made his film debut with Kai Po Che and went on to deliver several commercial hits like ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Chhichhore’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ and more. He was last seen in the coming-of-age romantic flick Dil Bechara.

