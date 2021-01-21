'Celebration Of Life': Kangana Ranaut Pens Heartfelt Note On Sushant's Birth Anniversary

Joining all the fans, friends and family of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput celebrating his life on his birth anniversary, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter on January 21 and penned a heartfelt note remembering the struggles that he faced before he faced an untimely death on June 14, 2020. In a series of tweets, Kangana not only regretted not being there for Rajput but also that she assumed he was ‘strong enough’ to handle the stress. The late actor was found dead inside his Mumbai’s residence and sent shock waves across the nation.

Ranaut wrote, “Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you asked for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn’t assume you are strong enough to handle mafia torture on your own. I wish...Happy Birthday dear one”

The Queen star who has been publicly slamming the ‘movie mafia’ and raised her voice against ‘nepotism’ in the Bollywood industry, asked all her fans and followers on ‘Sushant Day’ to not ‘never forget’ the struggles that the late actor faced before his untimely death. Further, she also called on celebrating the day as a “celebration of life”. Since Rajput’s death initiated a nationwide discussion on mental health, Ranaut attempted to spread positivity and encouraged everyone to not pay heed to anyone who doubts your abilities.

"Never forget before his death Sushant wrote on his social media that movie mafia is trying to throw him out of film industry and sought help from his followers in making his film a success. he complained about nepotism in his interviews. His blockbuster films were declared flop," she wrote.

Above everything celebrate Sushant day as a celebration of life, don’t let anyone tell you that you arnt good enough, don’t trust anyone more than yourself, leave people who tell you drugs are the solution and suck you dry financially and emotionally, celebrate #SushantDay — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

I have said enough about this but still it isn’t enough. Chronology of Sushant murder.

1) Fall out with Aaditya Chopra because self made Sushant refused to be bound by their evil capitalists contracts.Chopra promised to destroy him.

2) KJO and Chopra bound by Nepotism love (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

Decided to take the matter in his hands, after blockbuster Dhoni KJO promised SSR a franchise but instead dumped him. SSR said he was heartbroken about it.

3) Mafia PR started to circulate obnoxious maligning campaign against him calling him a rapist and drug addict. (Cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

4) Just then Mahesh Bhatt entred his life and started to psyche him that he is bound to go Parveen Babi way because he was depressed, Bhatt saab if all depressed people go Babi way then your daughter Shaheen should also go that way she is official brand ambassador of depression. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

Sister Shweta Announces SSR Memorial Fund

Further, Sushant Singh Rajput's first birth anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti on January 21 announced a special fund. Taking to Instagram, Shweta Singh Kirti revealed that a "Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund" has been set up, where $35,000 will be given to those who wish to pursue Astrophysics.

