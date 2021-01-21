'He'll Be Always Alive With Us': Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family Friend Pays Musical Tribute

On the occasion of Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary, his family friend Nilotpal Mrinal has made a musical tribute ‘The Untold Story’ for the late star. The video uploaded on YouTube features snippets from Sushant’s movies, including Kedarnath MS Dhoni. The clip also includes pictures of SSR from his childhood with friends and family members.

In the caption, Mrinal wrote, “Words are not enough to describe him, he is no more with us physically but he will be always alive with us in our heart, We have to take care of his legacy”.

“This tribute is combination of his movie songs which we made with new music , SSR was multi-talented personality and he is loss for entire nation, I am short of words for him,This musical tribute is a small journey of his career,” it further read.

'Fond memories'

SSR had passed away on June 14, 2020, and the Mumbai Police had termed the death as a suicide. However, his family and fans have been asking for justice since his death and they continue to share stills of his movies remembering him. In the comment section, several users also went on to remember the actor and his personality, while some went on to send birthday wishes.

One user wrote, “Ye wo insaan hai jo ish duniya se jaate jaate kuchh bade naam wale logo ka asli chehera dikha diya...u r great sushant ...humara umeed hai ki aapko jarur insaaf milega….miss u”. Another added, “Let us captivate the fond memories of our dear Sushant.. Let us involve ourselves into the deep thoughts and engage our hearts nd minds in the symphony of melodious voice”. “Happy birthday Sushi. This birthday you are with your mother but far from us.. Miss u,” wrote third.

Sushant Singh Rajput began his career from the TV show ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil'. He then became a part of Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Pavitra Rishta’. SSR made his film debut with Kai Po Che and went on to deliver several commercial hits like ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Chhichhore’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ and more. He was last seen in the coming-of-age romantic flick Dil Bechara.

