Kriti Sanon & Tiger Shroff Celebrate 8 Years In Bollywood By Recreating 'Heropanti' Poster

Actress Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff have completed 8 years in Bollywood. The duo kick-started their career and made their debut in the industry with the romantic flick Heropanti, helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture in which they recreated the Heropanti poster look.

Here take a look at Kriti Sanon's post :

Recreating the look from the film Heropanti, Tiger and Kriti rejoiced their 8-year long journey in Bollywood. Captioning the picture the Mimi actress wrote, "And we tried to recreate what we started with.. but as you swipe right, you’ll see the warmth and fondness come alive!".

Expressing how the two have come a long way in their careers, Kriti wrote, "It's been almost 8yrs since we started our journey together! We’ve both grown, evolved and come a long way.. but deep within, I guess we are still the same! (Just pretending to be more mature versions of the newbies we were)".

She also revealed that it is always a pleasure working with Tiger again, adding to which she says -"It was such a great feeling to be back on a set with you Tigy! @tigerjackieshroff see you super soon for the next schedule".Fans flooded the comments section with "aww" and heart emojis. Celebrities like Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon too couldn't resist from reacting to the post, they took to the comments section and dropped heart emojis.

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff's upcoming film Ganapath

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff are all set to make a comeback on the big screens after Heropanti, with their upcoming film Ganapath, directed by Vikas Bahl. It is produced under the banner Pooja Entertainment and Good Co. production.

The film will go on floors next year on 23rd December. Tiger Shroff is expected to be seen in full form in this film as the Baaghi star always stuns his audience with his acting prowess and stupendous action scenes. Kriti will also be seen doing some action sequences in the film.

Both the actors seem really excited to reunite and share screen space with each other. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the sizzling chemistry of the duo on the screen once again after Heropanti.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM@KRITISANON