'Meet Jassi': Kriti Sanon Reunites With Tiger Shroff For 'Ganpath', Shares First Look

After piquing the curiosity of the fans regarding the leading lady in the upcoming film Ganpath opposite Tiger Shroff, makers have finally revealed the name of the actress. Tiger Shroff is all set to reunite with his Heropanti co-actress Kriti Sanon for the action thriller film. Kriti took to Twitter and shared her first look as Jassi.

Kriti Sanon to star in Ganpath

The video showed the actress in an electrifying manner where she can be seen sitting on a bike with that rugged look. Donning a sports look with cargo pants and a tank top, the actress is sure to match up with Tiger’s action sequences in the film. She captioned her looks on Twitter and wrote, “Meet JASSI!! Super-Duper Excited for this one!! Teaming up once again with my very special @iTIGERSHROFF. Can't wait for the shoot to begin! Let's kill it guysss!” Makers had earlier on February 9 had shared a sneak peek of the leading lady while showcasing her silhouette that kept the fans guessing who might be the leading lady in the film. The teaser promises to be a mega-budget, big-screen experience the audience has been waiting for.

Read: Tiger Shroff Reveals How He Wants All Sundays To Be, Shares Stunning Shirtless Pool Photo

Read: Tiger Shroff 'excited' To Expand His Brand 'PROWL', Collaborates With Mahesh Bhupathi

Ganapath will be directed by Vikas Bahl and is a Pooja Entertainment and Good Co. production. The film will go on floors soon, the pre-production for which has already commenced. The film is slated to hit the screens in 2022. Speaking about being a part of the film and being paired with her first co-star Tiger once again, she said in a statement, “I’m thrilled to reunite with Tiger after about 7 years and also to be directed by Vikas in a space that is so new to me. I’ve been wanting to explore the genre of Actifornce for a while now and I’m super excited to do so on such a massive scale with Pooja Entertainment! Jackky is a very passionate producer and I’m glad to be starting my journey with them with such a cool character."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in the film Baaghi 3 will next be seen in Heropanti 2. He also recently released his second music video Casanova after receiving massive appreciation for his first Unbelievable. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon recently wrapped up the shooting of an untitled film in Chandigarh opposite Rajkummar Rao. She is also going to be seen in the drama film Mimi wherein Kriti is going to play a surrogate mother.

Read: Kriti Sanon Praises Parineeti Chopra's 'The Girl On The Train', Calls It Super Intriguing

Read: Tiger Shroff Drops Sneak Peek Of His Leading Lady In Forthcoming Movie, 'Ganapath'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.