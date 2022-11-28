Kriti Sanon Blushes As Varun Dhawan Seemingly Confirms She's Dating Prabhas; Watch

Rumours have been rife that actress Kriti Sanon and Prabhas are dating. Back in September, several media reports claimed something "special" between the two actors. While neither Kriti Sanon nor Prabhas reacted to the reports, Varun Dhawan recently confirmed the Mimi star's relationship status.

As per ANI, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan recently went on the sets of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa to promote their latest movie Bhediya. During the show, Dhawan was asked about a list that did not have Sanon's name. In his response, the Student Of The Year actor mentioned that Kriti Sanon's name is in someone else's heart, adding that the person is not in Mumbai and is currently shooting with Deepika Padukone.

He said, "Kriti ka naam isliye nahi hai kyuki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil mein hai. Ek aadmi jo Mumbai me nahi hai. Wo is waqt shooting kar rha hai Deepika Padukone ke saath." Kriti Sanon, who was seated on the judges' panel, blushed after Varun Dhawan teased her. Watch the video here.

While Dhawan did not confirm the name, fans believe that he hinted at Bahubali star Prabhas who is currently shooting with Deepika Padukone for their upcoming movie Project K. The movie will also star Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan.

More about Kriti Sanon and Prabhas' rumoured romance

Earlier, Bollywood Life reported Kriti Sanon and Prabhas, who will be seen together in the upcoming film Adipurush, bonded "extremely well" since their first day on the sets. A source was quoted telling the portal, "There is something special about friendship that has been started but it is too early to jump the gun as it seems like they both are going very slow until they confirm anything to the world."

The report further claimed Sanon and the Saaho actor's bond was still intact even after the duo have wrapped up the film's shooting. The source added, "Well, it is common for co-stars to be linked up while they are shooting their films or even promoting them together, but Kriti and Prabhas are different. They indeed have a strong feeling for each other and only want it to get processed naturally and not rush."

Image: Instagram/@actorprabhas/PTI