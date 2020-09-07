Kriti Sanon Clarifies Her Latest Post Is Not 'cryptic' As She Shares Her 'Mantra'

Kriti Sanon took to her social media handle on Monday to share ''NOT a cryptic post''. Tagging it as her ''Mantra'', Sanon clarified that the few lines that she penned are not for or against anyone.

She also wrote, "What You interpret actually depends on YOU, and not ME". Kriti's post read, "You can never please everyone, So don't even try.

As long as you know your truth

As long as your heart is in sync with your conscience

As long as you still like the person you wake up as

And you understand the one you see in the mirror

You'll find your peace in any storm."

Kriti Sanon was last seen on the silver screen in the period drama Panipat. The movie starred Arjun Kapoor in the lead role and Sanjay Dutt as the villain. Directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, the movie is based on the third battle of Panipat.

Kriti Sanon has tons of other movies in her kitty. She will star in Mimi, a movie that is based on the concept of surrogacy. She will also star in Heropanti 2, Second Innings, Bachchan Pandey, and Housefull 5.

