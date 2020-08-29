Kriti Sanon Shares Strong Message On 'Karma', Says, 'You Receive What You Put Out'

Kriti Sanon on Saturday took to her Instagram handle to share a powerful quote from the book 'The Secret' and highlighted that she believes in 'energy'. She wrote, "Be kind because the energy you emit will bounce back at you ultimately."

She also asserted, "Make sure you emit what you would like to receive. Some call it the law of attraction. Some call it Karma." [sic] Kriti Sanon has been actively supporting the campaign for Sushant Singh Rajput's justice.

Kriti Sanon took to social media to share her joy when Supreme Court gave a nod to the CBI investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. "Been extremely restless with everything being so blurry," reads her tweet. Kriti Sanon says that verdict is a 'ray of hope' and that 'truth will finally shine'. Kriti and Sushant were known to be close and have acted together in 'Raabta'.

Kriti Sanon was last seen on the silver screen in the period drama Panipat. The movie starred Arjun Kapoor in the lead role and Sanjay Dutt as the villain. Directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, the movie is based on the third battle of Panipat.

Kriti Sanon has tons of other movies in her kitty. She will star in Mimi, a movie which is based on the concept of surrogacy. She will also star in Heropanti 2, Second Innings, Bachchan Pandey, and Housefull 5.

Heartbroken Kriti Sanon says 'A part of my heart has gone away with Sushant Singh Rajput'

