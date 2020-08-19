Kriti Sanon's Makes Appeal In first Response As SC Allows CBI Probe Into Sushant's Death

Kriti Sanon took to social media to share her joy as the Supreme Court gives a nod to the CBI investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. "Been extremely restless with everything being so blurry," reads her tweet. Kriti Sanon says that verdict is a 'ray of hope' and that 'truth will finally shine'. Kriti and Sushant were known to be close and have acted together in Raabta.

Here's Kriti Sanon's Tweet

Last 2months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry. Supreme Court’s order to let the CBI investigate Sushant’s case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine🤞🙏🏻 Lets all have faith, stop speculating & let the CBI do their work now!🙏🏻 #CBIForSSR ✊🏻 — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) August 19, 2020

Celebs React to SC Verdict in #CBIForSSR

A number of Sushant Singh Rajput's industry peers have responded positively to the development, as has Dr Subramanian Swamy:

Pleased with the SC verdict to have #CBIForSSR. We all need to know the truth about the circumstances surrounding #SushanthSinghRajput’s death. 🙏🏽 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) August 19, 2020

This is a positive step 🙏 Please let’s respect this moment, and let the CBI do their work now! Please let’s stop speculating and coming to conclusions on our own .. #CBIforSSR #SushanthSinghRajput — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) August 19, 2020

CBI jay ho — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 19, 2020

Supreme Court allows CBI probe

The Supreme Court on August 19 pronounced a verdict in the plea filed by Rhea Chakraborty, allowing the CBI investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The verdict was pronounced just minutes after the single-judge bench assembled. The top court also shut all doors for Maharashtra Government by turning down their option of challenging the judgment and directed them to cooperate with CBI instead. Earlier Justice Hrishikesh Roy held two hearings into Rhea's plea seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is already investigating the financial angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's case and has interrogated Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty as well as her business manager Shruti Modi. All three have been quizzed by the ED on multiple occasions and might be summoned again.

Sushant Death Case

On June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence. The case was investigated by the Mumbai Police and the statements of 56 people were recorded. His death was termed 'suicide' by the Mumbai Police. Dissatisfied with the investigation, Sushant's father filed an FIR with Bihar Police against Rhea Chakraborty and others for abetment to suicide, cheating and conspiracy.

Following this, Rhea Chakraborty filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of the FIR filed by the Bihar Police in Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Mumbai. While the Bihar Police investigated the case and recommended a CBI investigation. Rhea Chakraborty opposed the CBI probe even after she herself took to social media to request the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on July 16.

